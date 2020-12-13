Where were our “watchdogs for democracy”? The media lied to us continuously and Silicon Valley censored pertinent information about a candidate for the highest office in the land, and with it, manipulated the outcome of the election.
Clearly, they turned a blind eye to a potential crime that would have affected the chances of their chosen candidate. Election interference? You be the judge.
Democracy has lost again! Trust in our elections, our government, our elected officials, our justice system and our media have been further diminished by this turning of a blind eye to a potential crime. If true, the person elected to the highest office in the land has potentially been compromised and the communist government of China is the winner.
In a poll taken just after the news broke, 11 percent of those who voted for Biden/Harris would not have voted for them had they known of the Biden family’s monetary ties to China.
And the beat goes on as Time magazine names Biden/Harris “Person of the Year.” Another China win!
John Fanning, Green Valley