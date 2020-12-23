When we were in school, many of us remember reading O. Henry’s short story “Gift of the Magi.” It is a story of a young couple, Jim and Della Young, each who sell something that they treasure in order to provide a gift for the other. Although Jim and Della are left with gifts that they cannot use, they realize how far they are willing to go to show their love for each other and how priceless their love really is.
Biblical interpretations aside, this story makes me think of what many of us do for those in our community. We give things that are precious to us, our time, talent and treasure to help others, to show our love for our fellow human being.
A HUGE THANK YOU to all those who work in medical offices and hospitals, to all first-responders, and to all those who work in essential jobs that keep our community running and our residents safe. Also, a very special thank you to all those in our community who volunteer, for the many things that you do to make our community, and the lives of others, better.
I wish each of you and your loved ones a year of health, happiness and peace.
Joyce Finkelstein, executive director
Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse