The climate crisis is a national security threat and could mean irreparable damage to our homes and families. We need to transition away from burning fossil fuels and toward generating more renewable energy.
We need to elect commissioners to the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) who are supportive and knowledgeable about renewable energy investments and are dedicated to increasing the amount of clean energy in Arizona. With the amount of sun we have in this state, Arizona should be the solar capital of our nation.
Voters have the opportunity to create an ACC that will work toward more clean energy by voting for three ACC candidates on Nov. 3 who will be your voice in protecting your water resources, the quality of your air, and the transition to more renewable energy use.
Vote Bill Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar for leadership that will take action to protect the environment.
Sally Connelly, Tubac