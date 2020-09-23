I am a devout Christian. I have lived a blessed life, including being able to enjoy our wonderful home in Green Valley.
However, I cannot stand silently by as our nation continues to be ripped apart by hatred, incited by our current president, who at the same time violently removed peaceful protesters so he could hypocritically hold up God’s word in silence in front of God’s house; as 200,000 people die of a virus which was not divulged as serious early on; as our healthcare system is torn apart by the federal government; as corruption runs rampant in this administration, and as immigrants (from which all of us descended) continue to be disparaged.
As a Christian, I do not understand the loyalty of many for a president who has cheated on his wives, aligns himself with dictators over U.S. intelligence, chose the economy and his re-election efforts over saving the lives of 200,000-plus Americans, separates children from their parents and locks them in cages with no intention of reuniting them, ridicules anyone who does not agree with him, and has told 20,000 lies to the American public. Are these Christian values? Not according to my God.
When you vote this year, please ask yourself if you choose to align yourself with a candidate whose actions and words are not aligned with Christian values. Or will you vote for a compassionate servant leader such as Joe Biden? My choice is clear.
Becky Snelling Schroer, Green Valley