Regarding a craft brewery coming to Green Valley (Page A1, Aug. 15). I came here to enjoy a quiet retirement community because there is too much nonsense in places like Florida. This place seemed ideal until I discovered that it takes two months just to get a doctor’s referral appointment in Tucson.
But now at least we’ll have a brewery! Our hospital is usually half-filled with residents who hurt themselves by being falling-down drunks. A Legion Post and restaurant were mentioned here in a DUI fatality a while back. After a night of drinking, a woman caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 19 that also killed three members of a Tucson family.
Enough booze already flows here. I’ve seen too many Barstool Beauties with one shoe dangling at Easy Street; old drunks are sad. No one can tell me that so many drinkers from Sahuarita won’t drive down here, because it’s a lot closer than Tucson and easier to drive home drunk. Lucky us!
Let’s make sure we attend the next hearing on this proposed establishment. There are so many other businesses we lack here. A brewery isn’t anywhere near the top of most lists.