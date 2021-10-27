If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Once more into the breech we go. “In My View” opinion piece by Bart Hillyer rings true from recent past GVR boards (“Sowing division on the GVR board,” Page A7, Oct. 20). The current dynamics found on this GVR board has one individual who seems to be pulling the strings.
From past experiences I have seen this same person perform in the same manner. Yet this person ran on the platform of “Transparency and Openness.”
From the very beginning this person, before even running for director, was doing what could be mustered to direct those who sat on the board. Both an open campaign and one behind the scenes with a massive letter writing to those that this person wanted to control. It got so bad that one director was so lambasted that resigning was the only option.
What this means is we the members are again seeing the same old merry-go- round of secret and closed meetings, large expenses for attorneys, forced restriction of communication and one who pulls the strings on the rest of board.
Why do we let this happen? Apathy in the membership who really want good facilities, good programs at a reasonable cost and who have stated that they dislike this adversarial atmosphere. I call on the membership to find and support those who can sit on the GVR board and throw the two political action groups aside. It is imperative that GVR has a board that will work for the betterment of the members while maintaining the strength of GVR.
Eric Sullwold
Green Valley
