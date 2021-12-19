If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
“The darkness of the edge of town has spread to the main roads, highways and neighborhoods. It is now at the local bar, the bowling alley, at our school boards and the grocery store. It must be acknowledged and answered for.
Grown men and women who swore an oath to our Constitution, elected by their constituents…. have decided to join the mob. They’ve decided to burn it all down — with us inside. That should scare you as much as it scares an aging old fireman.”
This quote from Brian Williams as he signed off on “The Eleventh Hour” so poignantly describes where the GOP is today. Controlled by “the darkness,” mob hysteria, lies and distortion of truth, with “leadership” giving lip service to it all. It is indeed very frightening.
Any who care a whit about democracy and our Democratic Republic need take this threat seriously. Republicans are not trying to destroy Joe Biden or Democrats, they are dead set on destroying democracy and our Democratic Republic.
