The author of the 09-22-21 column titled “Think of all sides in border debate” puts me in mind of Rip Van Winkle. He seems unaware of at least two developments along our border. One regards the counting of apprehensions. The policy of rapid expulsion has driven multiple re-entries by the same persons. This is estimated to be as high as 40%. A second is the number of families and unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. These large groups cross the border and turn themselves in so they can begin the asylum process. Note: This is legal whether people cross at a Port of Entry (POE) or not.
If we staffed up POEs with trained asylum officers, we could process many more people, doing the vetting the author mentions. Additionally, we could and should monitor many more of the vehicles that are bringing in 90% of the hard drugs through the POEs.
Finally, regarding the murders of Agent Brian Terry and rancher Robert Krentz, indeed they were tragic and violent. They are also 11 years old.
The border is a living, changing, evolving set of situations. The current administration is not handling the challenges well, to be sure. The past administration did not handle them well, either, which has compounded the problems. What I can agree with the author about is we ought to consider all sides in the border debate. However, I do not see that reflected in his column.