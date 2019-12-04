The Nov. 17 edition of the Green Valley News got me calculating.
This month, Tudor ApMadoc, the front page featured Green Valley tennis player, will turn 100. Because I spent my career around hearts, a beating question arose in my mind (and chest). I invite you to do the math.
Let’s make it easy. Let’s take a nice resting heart rate of 60 beats per minute, times 60 minutes in an hour, times 24 hours in a day, times 365, times 100.
Did you do it? Pretty amazing, and that doesn’t figure in prenatal, first kiss (etc.), Leap Year, and, oh yeah, running-down-a-lob heart beats!
Bill Wolff, Green Valley
Editor’s note: Don’t get your heart racing trying to figure this out — it’s 3,153,600,000 beats.