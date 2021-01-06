Nina Campfield’s defense of the Canoa clubhouse purchase by GVR as an “elegant solution” is misguided (“Canoa Hills property,” Jan. 3).
The “premium” overpayment, more than the asking price, for a very small dilapidated building is an insult to GVR members and fiscally irresponsible. The purchase was nothing more than a gift to the GVR Foundation for a continual revenue stream. GVR members are stuck paying in perpetuity or until a sale of the parking lot is bartered, requiring more money.
I own nearly seven acres adjacent to the Canoa property. As a longtime GVR supporter, I would have sold acreage to GVR in the low 300s. A beautiful new building and ample parking could have been built with the over $1 million budgeted to refurbish the small decaying clubhouse in need of demolition. No one ever called on my lot!
Naysayers, are telling me a new building would be too expensive. It depends on what type of building is constructed! Certainly new construction, even if it were a pole barn, (exaggeration) with plenty of room to grow, would be preferable to the gut job of a building GVR purchased with no land.
I’ve had no response from board members, to a letter sent. Questions are allowed during board meetings, but are quickly read and never answered. Many on the GVR board ran with the promise of transparency. This purchase was secretive. Members deserve answers and accountability.
Ann Hirz, Green Valley