I have no doubt that President Biden would love to bring the country together. He was in the Senate at a time when people disagreed but were more willing to work together and see each other as Americans. That Senate doesn’t exist anymore.
In order for there to be unity, both sides must want it. And unity will not come about without accountability for what happened on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol.
The president did not want to make that speech and it took him a whole year to give it, but I don’t know how he could not tell the truth about that day.
I couldn’t wait to vote when I turned 21. I voted for candidates who won, and I was happy, and I voted for candidates who lost, and I was disappointed, but since that time I never saw what I saw as I sat in my living room in total shock on January 6. This was not just raiding a building, but this was a huge group who wanted to forcefully change the results of an election to install the person they wanted regardless of the results of that election. All my life, I witnessed the speech of the winner and the gracious concession speech of the loser and the peaceful transition of power.
January 6 was something I never thought I would see in this country. I wasn’t around for the Civil War or Pearl Harbor, and I know from history these were horrible events for our country. But I will submit that January 6, 2021, will also be considered a horrible event in our history even though the body count was less than the other events.
