I’m sure some of you remember “Conjunction Junction,” a children’s song written by Bob Dorough and performed by Jack Sheldon for the animated Schoolhouse Rock series on ABC in the 1970s and ‘80s. The failure of elected Republicans to convict the former president this past Saturday inspired me to write a poem, in that style, for our times. Here it is:
Just Fiction?
Revolted by words inciting
rioting and violence
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Five persons dead including
one cop murdered
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Four years of plotting, lying,
final insurrection
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Urging mob to overturn
the will of the people
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Whooping in a White House while
democracy is burning
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Only seven dare stand up to
servile sycophants and racists
Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction
Now, snickering and slithering in his
alligator haven
Sedition conviction was sadly just a fiction
Miriam Burt, Green Valley