I’m sure some of you remember “Conjunction Junction,” a children’s song written by Bob Dorough and performed by Jack Sheldon for the animated Schoolhouse Rock series on ABC in the 1970s and ‘80s. The failure of elected Republicans to convict the former president this past Saturday inspired me to write a poem, in that style, for our times. Here it is:

Just Fiction?

Revolted by words inciting

rioting and violence

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Five persons dead including

one cop murdered

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Four years of plotting, lying,

final insurrection

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Urging mob to overturn

the will of the people

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Whooping in a White House while

democracy is burning

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Only seven dare stand up to

servile sycophants and racists

Sedition conviction, shouldn’t be fiction

Now, snickering and slithering in his

alligator haven

Sedition conviction was sadly just a fiction

Miriam Burt, Green Valley

