I think by now we all knew that President Trump’s brash, bullying style and lack of any social skills would prevent him from handling the debate with any measure of decorum, but Vice President Pence, well, really!
With Pence’s aloof, wannabe-a-preacher demeanor he might have exhibited some respectful discipline in the debate. Instead he rudely ignored the agreed-to rules, the moderator and the questions posed, and worse still, repeatedly talked over his opponent – all disgraceful!
If these debates are set up to make us aware of contending opinions on policy, they consistently fail, but they do show the participants true personalities.
Geoff Knight, Green Valley