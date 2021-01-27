In 1949, George Orwell’s novel titled “1984” was published. It was considered “social science fiction” and the subject spoke to totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive behaviors in society. The world in “1984” was not a pretty place with “telescreens” all around and hidden microphones and cameras everywhere. Everything a person did or said was seen and heard and the “watchers” became expert in reading people’s faces.
The agency that oversaw these activities was called the “Thought Police.” The main character in the story worked for the state and his job was to rewrite history, whether it was expunging all references past and presence of an event from the records or altering or erasing an individual’s picture and personal information. His job, along with a multitude of others, was to change every book, newspaper and document that referenced the old truth to a new truth. The highest form of contradiction.
In today’s news we find Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez advocating “blacklisting” (Trump Accountability Project) those who worked for President Trump; social media platforms deleting accounts (President Trump but not the Ayatollah); the New York Times changing history through the “1619 Project”; mainstream media censoring/editing/ignoring a New York Post story on the Biden family; mainstream media mainly ignoring the 245 Antifa and BLM riots in 2020 or reporting them as peaceful, when they weren’t and publishing houses refusing to publish books on conservative ideas (such as Abigail Shrier’s new book).
Facial recognition cameras on street corners (China being the major user but we have them here as well) and AI technologies that can visually manipulate actions such as Queen Elizabeth II performing a TikTok dance on TV. Mainstream and social media along with the cancel culturists are the new “watchers.”
Peter Manley, Green Valley