The proposed space for the Glass Artist Club has become one board member’s vendetta to stall, delay and decrease the studio space of a highly sought-after club.

It is not a lack of support from GVR members, as proof of the over 60% who voted to make a ceramics and glass studio at Desert Hills, nor should it be the space requirement or building cost. This club has a waiting list for every available introduction class and GVR requested more classes to alleviate the aggravation of members who are not able to get in. A club cannot grow without the means of accommodating its members; 4,200 square feet for a studio that requires kilns, running water, space for creating, space for new member classes and space for stained glass work is not out of line.



