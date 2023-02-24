The proposed space for the Glass Artist Club has become one board member’s vendetta to stall, delay and decrease the studio space of a highly sought-after club.
It is not a lack of support from GVR members, as proof of the over 60% who voted to make a ceramics and glass studio at Desert Hills, nor should it be the space requirement or building cost. This club has a waiting list for every available introduction class and GVR requested more classes to alleviate the aggravation of members who are not able to get in. A club cannot grow without the means of accommodating its members; 4,200 square feet for a studio that requires kilns, running water, space for creating, space for new member classes and space for stained glass work is not out of line.
What is out of line is not voting to uphold the GVR members’ wishes and attempt to create havoc by changing the dynamics of the project at the last minute.
Our community should not be denied the opportunity to add another top-rated club facility to our community. The actions of said board member at the meeting Feb. 22 was appalling. He was arrogant, demeaning, sexist and a bully. This behavior should not be allowed or tolerated. His actions and the actions of the other naysayers could very well cost the community a vibrant club that could grow into a state-of-the-art facility.
GVR cannot grow without the growth of our community. Our clubs are a major draw and should encompass the interests of all members.
