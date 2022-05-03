The national anthem is supposed to be played before every high school athletic event, even though some people don't do it.
I've felt that the national anthem was special so I did it a little different. I would ask my players if someone could sing it and if they would be willing to do it at our home games. I had it done all three years that I coached at Amphitheater High School in Tucson, and it was a hit.
I became the pitching coach for Walden Grove High School. Our first home game was the same as the boys game and their field is next to the softball field. I saw a girl with a mic by the baseball field and asked if it would be OK for one of our players to sing the national anthem. Her answer was yes, but our head coach didn't want to do it, I told the girl with mic.
A little later she said that the AD wants it done. The young lady that sang it had a beautiful voice. When our game ended a lot of people thanked me for having her sing it. Even though I understand why they do it, I think kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful toward our flag.
Seeing people at Esperanza and La Canada waving a flag with a Trump flag I feel is wrong. He started the insurrection on Jan. 6, which was an attack on our democracy. He praised Putin when they attacked Ukraine. I can't imagine what it would be like if he was still president.
