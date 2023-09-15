I was the education director at two state correctional facilities in New Mexico and have a baccalaureate in behavioral sciences and a graduate degree in counseling and human development. One thing I know for certain is that criminal thinking is used most often to find ways around safeguards protecting against criminal behaviors. That’s true when a shoplifter turns their back on a salesperson to stuff a garment down their pants. That’s true when an armed robber studies the layout, schedules, and alarm systems of a bank before the heist. That’s true when a politician gerrymanders voting districts, buys a porn star’s silence, or exempts themself from the laws they pass.
Criminals don’t gage their behavior on what is more of less “wrong” but on what they want and what they think they can get away with. This is how toddlers learn to behave; they test their boundaries and pursue that goal until stopped.
Not everyone in prison uses this kind of criminal thinking to guide their lives and not everyone thinking and behaving like a criminal is in prison. If we want a civil society again, we need to start acting like responsible adults and enforce the rules we purport to embrace. That’s equally as true with your grandchild, Supreme Court justices, or the former-Toddler-In-Chief.
