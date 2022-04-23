It is very disappointing that Sahuarita is considering the land-lease development proposed recently (“Sahuarita could see manufactured home project,” April 13). It is obviously targeted for those who don't really understand the ramifications of paying indefinitely for land that a house is built on.
The land-lease scam is just a way to provide lifetime income for the developers. If you look at the numbers you will see this is not any more affordable than buying a conventionally built house on land that you will own.
One of these manufactured homes for about $225,000 would be about $945 per month for a mortgage payment (30 yrs @ 4.8% interest) then you would have to pay the $500+ land lease fee (who knows when that fee would be increased).
If you look at a conventional home for about $350,000, the monthly mortgage would be $1,470 (30 yrs @ 4.8%). The difference in the mortgage payments would be $525 — so instead of paying that $500+ land lease fee, you could have a conventional home and have about the same monthly expense.
I believe there was a study done for this area and it was determined that Sahuarita/Green Valley needs more apartments, so maybe developers need to consider building apartments instead.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone