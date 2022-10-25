Granted that, in an election campaign, all politicians of either party exaggerate and try to make themselves sound better than they are. Still, Sen. Mark Kelly's line in his TV ads, "when Joe Biden gets it wrong, I'm there to call him out," wins the award for

mendacity and hits a new low in lack of truthfulness.



