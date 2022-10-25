Granted that, in an election campaign, all politicians of either party exaggerate and try to make themselves sound better than they are. Still, Sen. Mark Kelly's line in his TV ads, "when Joe Biden gets it wrong, I'm there to call him out," wins the award for
mendacity and hits a new low in lack of truthfulness.
Sen. Kelly is President Biden's faithful poodle and votes with him 94% of the time. If you like 8-9% inflation, he has voted for the bills that have produced that effect. If you like millions of illegals crossing our southern border (an estimated 5 million total in two years), he has supported that, although he has begun to mumble some disagreement lately, as the election nears. And if you like the huge increase of crime in all of our cities, while Sen. Kelly has not shouted "defund the police," he has certainly looked the other way while other Democrats have. It is no coincidence that, with the year only three-fourths over, already 14 U.S. cities, all run by Democrats, have set records for their criminal statistics in 2022.
So if you like those things — inflation, crime, illegal immigrants by the millions — by all means vote for Sen. Kelly. After the election passes he will forget to "call Biden out," and we will get more of the same.
But if you are tired of those things, maybe it is time to consider an alternative.
