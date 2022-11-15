First, I want to congratulate the winning candidates in the 2022 election. The voters have spoken, they put a tremendous amount of trust in you, and I pray that you will approach your roles with grace and humility, and always put the people of Arizona first.
I also want to say this:
I’ve seen enough.
That refrain has been made famous by election prognosticators, indicating that, having examined all the evidence and data available to them, they are ready to draw a conclusion about the outcome of a race.
When it comes to the state of our Arizona Republican Party, the facts are clear. I have seen enough.
Kelli Ward’s leadership of the Republican Party has been an unmitigated disaster.
When she took office via a parliamentary trick at the 2019 statutory meeting, the state party coffers were flush. The previous Chairman had left over $400,000 in the bank, more than enough to cover operations and continue the important work of party building and voter registration.
Ward had every opportunity to succeed. And yet, she failed. And failed. And failed again.
In 2016, Republicans in Arizona carried President Donald Trump to victory. Republicans held two U.S. Senate seats, along with every statewide office in Arizona.
On Ward’s watch, the Arizona GOP allowed our state to vote Democrat for President for the first time in a generation, lost two U.S. Senate races, and now the Governor’s office. More concerned with stoking division and settling old scores, Kelli Ward has led our party into a deep morass with no real plan for the future.
And while we celebrate the victories of strong conservative leaders like Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, Congressman-elect Juan Ciscomani and Representative-elect Matt Gress, there is no denying the simple fact that our party is rudderless and leaderless.
Consider: This could be the first time since the post-Watergate election of 1974 that Arizona Republicans lose the majority of statewide races in an election cycle.
Kelli Ward is passionate about her views, and claims to be a conservative. But she is not a leader. She is not a winner. And the party cannot afford two more years with her as Chairman.
For the good of the party she claims to love, and for the future of the state that we all cherish, Kelli Ward must do the right thing.
Kelli Ward must resign as the Arizona Republican Party Chairman. We need a fresh start at the AZGOP, and it starts with new leadership at the top.
Karrin Taylor Robson is an Arizona businesswoman and Republican who ran for governor in 2022.
