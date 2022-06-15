Green Valley, you are seeing with your own eyes how “justice” sometimes works in this country.
By now, most everyone has seen the disturbing video of an incident at a public event here (“A study in extremes,” June 8, Page A1). (Apparently, others outside our community have seen it also - I received notes from three friends in other states: “Is this the Green Valley where you live? Wow.”)
Is it surprising to you that the account by the deputies at this event didn’t jibe with the video? Are you surprised that other accounts discount what was in the video? Surprised that the Sheriff’s office didn’t even view the video at first? Are you surprised at the charges against Mr. Jackson? Surprised that the two people who actually did the assaulting weren’t charged?
Did it surprise you that the Republican U.S. Senate candidate lied about what happened, is now bragging about physically assaulting a man, and is using this in his campaign speeches (to cheers, of course)?
You shouldn’t be surprised — maybe disgusted, perhaps angry. Unless, of course, you subscribe to the Trump admonition, “Don’t believe what you see.” Perhaps, although Mr. Jackson had every right to attend an event open to the public, he should have considered the type of people who would be there. You know, the type who don’t believe in the constitutional right to free speech, and who think it’s OK to assault someone and then lie about it. Had they just ignored him, or even talked to him, everything might have been OK.
