Recently, I was sitting in the marble-ensconced bar of a Green Valley resort community. A man sitting nearby was entertaining himself and others by telling a story that was derogatory toward gay people, and getting a laugh from the people sitting at the bar.

Jokes against those who are gay, lesbian, transgendered or otherwise oriented are anything but funny. Such expressions are degrading to people and contribute to the hatred in the world. Men who love men and women who love women are human beings. They are deserving of the same respect and dignity as anyone else.



