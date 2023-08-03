Recently, I was sitting in the marble-ensconced bar of a Green Valley resort community. A man sitting nearby was entertaining himself and others by telling a story that was derogatory toward gay people, and getting a laugh from the people sitting at the bar.
Jokes against those who are gay, lesbian, transgendered or otherwise oriented are anything but funny. Such expressions are degrading to people and contribute to the hatred in the world. Men who love men and women who love women are human beings. They are deserving of the same respect and dignity as anyone else.
Homosexuality is criminalized in 66 countries in this world of ours. Men, women and children are arrested, fined, imprisoned, tortured and killed around the world. In the United States, teenagers and adults are assaulted and even killed in this country just for being who they are.
Tennessee House Bill 9 and Senate Bill 3, signed by Gov. Bill Lee, make “a person who is an adult cabaret performance" subject to a criminal charge. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, has enacted a record-breaking number of anti-gay measures. Fourteen states have passed laws that restrict gender-affirming health care for minors. This is how we are taking religious bias and turning it into laws against select people.
