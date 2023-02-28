Kudos to the staff and management of our Green Valley News. Sentiments have been expressed here recently regarding the value of a “hometown” newspaper. As a newer Green Valley resident, the paper is an important source for “where to go, what to do, and when to see and do it." The masthead proclaims a commitment to “Your Voice, Your News and Your Community."
On March 4, the community will have the opportunity to support the educational aspirations of some Pima Community College students. The Green Valley branch of AAUW is offering an afternoon of refreshments, raffle and films. Seven short films (95 minutes total viewing time) will be shown in the CPAC auditorium. These films address the personal and societal aspects of life in 2023. There are challenges yet heartwarming rewards expressed throughout these films.
This worthy event can be attended by purchasing tickets to LUNA FEST, Films By and about Women, at Nancy Pantz, The Book Shop or the Chamber of Commerce. The cost of in person, general admission is $25. Refreshments and raffle begin at 1:30 with the films presented at 2:30. These films are available in a virtual mode as well and are $15 purchased online directly on Eventive.org.
The adage “It takes a village to raise a child” is appropriately expressed here as “It takes a community to educate a learner.”
Thanks, Green Valley News, for your commitment to community.
