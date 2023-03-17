Hypothetically, a student's parent or guardian with a valid concealed carry permit can bring a firearm onto school property (SB1331). This parent also recently purchased a silencer for a handgun (SB1109). As luck would have it, the parent could avoid paying 10% federal excise tax on the purchase of the handgun and 11% FET on the purchase of the silencer, extra magazines and ammo to go with the weapon (HB2394). Good deal!

The parent, already disgruntled that his child is attending an on-campus rally about, say, abortion rights, lawfully enters the venue (SB1013) and exercises his notion of free speech by firing on the rally.



