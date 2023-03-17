Hypothetically, a student's parent or guardian with a valid concealed carry permit can bring a firearm onto school property (SB1331). This parent also recently purchased a silencer for a handgun (SB1109). As luck would have it, the parent could avoid paying 10% federal excise tax on the purchase of the handgun and 11% FET on the purchase of the silencer, extra magazines and ammo to go with the weapon (HB2394). Good deal!
The parent, already disgruntled that his child is attending an on-campus rally about, say, abortion rights, lawfully enters the venue (SB1013) and exercises his notion of free speech by firing on the rally.
The parent/shooter is able to make an undetected escape. Speeding away, the shooter runs a red light, hits a pedestrian and keeps going. Unfortunately for all victims in this scenario, the shooter's vehicle is not identifiable as it is unlawful to have photo-radar cameras in the high traffic intersection (SB1234).
Sound far-fetched? Some current Arizona GOP legislation could make it plausible if not possible. And this is the party of law and order?
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone