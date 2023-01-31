There is no such law or regulation in the film industry stating that "one should never point a firearm at another person." Anyone who has ever seen even one war or western film would know otherwise.
In the classic film "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" that is practically all the actors are doing for 122 minutes. We have all seen films where someone takes a hostage by pointing a gun at their head. We have all seen the opening of every single James Bond film where 007 points a gun directly into the camera and shoots as the director instructed him to do. Someone was behind that camera. Someone also took that famous picture of Tom Mix pointing two six shooters directly at us.
And so I ask Tim Cameron, ("Firearm Safety", Jan. 25) what was your real intention? You could have just written "I hate Alec Baldwin" and left it at that. We would all understand that most likely you disagree with his politics without all that misinformation about how prop guns are to be handled in Hollywood. You start with a quote that has nothing to do with the tone of your letter. It illustrates the opposite. Nowhere are you defending anyone's rights to the death. In reality you are accusing another human being of causing death when you have no direct knowledge of what happened on that set. You then mock his tears, you describe his behavior as "arrogant" and you finally compare this accident to the O.J. Simpson case, where two individuals were clearly slaughtered. Outrageous!
