There is no such law or regulation in the film industry stating that "one should never point a firearm at another person." Anyone who has ever seen even one war or western film would know otherwise.

In the classic film "Gunfight at the O.K. Corral" that is practically all the actors are doing for 122 minutes. We have all seen films where someone takes a hostage by pointing a gun at their head. We have all seen the opening of every single James Bond film where 007 points a gun directly into the camera and shoots as the director instructed him to do. Someone was behind that camera. Someone also took that famous picture of Tom Mix pointing two six shooters directly at us.



