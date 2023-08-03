To solve some of today’s truly awful behavior going on around us, I suggest we need look no further than a hero from America’s cartoon past: El Kabong.
His method was direct, instantaneous and easily understood. When someone acted badly, he would swoop in on a rope and conk them on the head with a guitar. Worked every time. He’s probably still around somewhere, depressed at what he sees, and just might be persuaded by a call back into action. If we’re lucky.
Where to start? DC seems like an obvious place to me.
Congress: Does practically nothing but members take in vast sums of money in order to get reelected. El Kabong.
Prez: Open borders, spending us into oblivion, likely corruption or worse. El Kabong
Supremes: Enables unlimited and hidden political finance to influence policy. El Kabong
Moving on, to the private sector...
•Healthcare based on maximizing profit from illness. El Kabong.
•CEOs making many millions while the employees and customers get shafted. El Kabong.
•Gridlocked education system producing low results at humongous costs. El Kabong.
•Consolidations and mergers squelching competition, costing us a fortune. El Kabong.
And in our daily lives...
•Drivers trying to kill us with their recklessness or guns. El Kabong.
•People running to cut in front of us in checkout lines. El Kabong.
•Airline passengers going nuts and causing injury and flight delays. El Kabong.
•Brazen shoplifting and theft in stores, and stealing packages from porches. El Kabong.
•Car repair ripoffs. El Kabong.
•Real inflation higher than Social Security COLA. El Kabong.
And so on.
At least we can all invoke the spirit of El Kabong, by shouting “El Kabong” at the offenders. I would love for someone to do so during a White House press conference, for example. And who knows, maybe our hero will answer the call.
