El Kabong

To solve some of today’s truly awful behavior going on around us, I suggest we need look no further than a hero from America’s cartoon past: El Kabong.

His method was direct, instantaneous and easily understood. When someone acted badly, he would swoop in on a rope and conk them on the head with a guitar. Worked every time. He’s probably still around somewhere, depressed at what he sees, and just might be persuaded by a call back into action. If we’re lucky.



Steve Wilhelm lives in Green Valley.

