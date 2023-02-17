Plans for the GVR Glass Artists studio at Santa Rita Springs allow the club to safely expand to serve more GVR members, who currently must be on waiting lists in order to take our introductory classes. Those plans were fully permitted by the county, and in January, the GVR Board was scheduled to award the construction contract. Yet half of the current board decided they wanted more bids, so bids were solicited and are expected before the end of this month.
I spoke with two directors who voted against awarding the construction contract after the January board meeting. They assured me that they were in support of the space expansion, but simply wanted more bids. Now the story is changing. Suddenly, a few directors are questioning everything from the space size to the layout to the air handling systems, and are even wondering if there are alternative uses for the space. Club layout and planning is not the job of individual GVR directors. Designing and following an effective and trustworthy planning process is the job — and the Board has failed to establish a reliable planning and approval process that GVR members deserve.
The board's number one responsibility is to fulfill the mission of providing recreational facilities. That's why GVR exists. Directors should play a strategic role — not substitute their judgment for technical experts who have determined how best to meet a club's specific needs.
Keep in mind that this project is already in the approved budget. And it doesn't require a dime from your dues. The money for this sorely needed studio comes out of the fees paid by home sales (and is already in the board-approved budget).
If you don't care about this issue, you should — because the shell game being attempted with the Glass Artists Club project could well be a precedent for the fate of your preferred clubs and activities in the future.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone