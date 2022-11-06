Propaganda: The dissemination of information— facts, arguments, rumors, half-truths or lies — to influence public opinion.
In the 2020 election, approximately $7 billion was spent to influence voters. Often, the information disseminated was rumor, half-truths, words taken out of context and just plain lies.
If you were to believe what has been said in this year’s campaigns you would wonder how the candidates were ever selected. Each candidate has been labeled as untrustworthy by the opposing candidate. Many have been described as a person having a poor set of moral standards.
Much of this year’s controversy has arisen out of what has been called “The Big Lie." The claim that the election was stolen by various means has been tested through the courts time and time again, and proven to be untrue. Nevertheless, countless candidates and a charismatic leader have continued with the claim even after two years.
Thomas Paine said, “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right."
Voters must contend with propaganda. It rests with us, the voters, to sort through the information and select those candidates who will act in the best interests of the country.
