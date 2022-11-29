BOC meeting 11/15.png (copy)

Josh Jacobsen, a restaurant owner and steering committee member of the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, speaks to the Pima County Board of Supervisors during call to the public on Nov. 15.

“The Tucson Crime Free Coalition’s mission is a safe community for all, through the enforcement of our laws. We are advocates for adequate staffing and resources for law enforcement, treatment for those in need, and prosecution for criminals that are unwilling to abide by our laws.”

With these words a communitywide movement, now more than 1,500 strong and growing daily, was born. The Tucson Crime Free Coalition, a non-partisan organization comprised of business owners and neighborhood leaders, is headed by Kevin Daily, an engineer by profession and a neighborhood and school leader as well, and two local business owners, Monica Carlson and Josh Jacobsen.



Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy represents District 4, which includes Green Valley. 

