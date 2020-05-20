On May 14, a full-page ad was published in the Green Valley News and paid for by The Friends of the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital. The content of the letter is a message to the community members and visitors of the Santa Cruz Valley about the importance for all of us to support our local hospital.
Almost four years ago, I met Dr. Tom Purdon. At that time, he was VP on the Executive Board at Green Valley Council and a member of the Citizens Advisory Committee to our hospital. He introduced me to our Hospital Advisory Committee and he and I took over the GVC Health & Human Services Committee. Although I had worked with many hospitals and medical centers in my career, my activities were projects having to do with facilities design and operation.
It did not take me long to get hooked on learning and supporting our hospital in many ways. As a cancer survivor and experienced patient, I am able to help in many ways with initiatives that support patient education and care. Today I provide Community Outreach and Health Care Advocacy Services for our hospital and community.
The current pandemic has wreaked havoc with our nation’s health care system. In 2018, three of the largest medical centers in the U.S. commissioned a survey to be done nationally. The results were published in 2019. Of particular importance to note is that the report showed the top 10 cities in the U.S. with major shortages across all specialties of professionals in medicine. The No. 1 city and surrounding area with the most acute need for medical professionals in none other than the Greater Tucson Area. Now, as we have experienced the devastation and erosion of our entire health care system due to COVID-19 the current estimate is that our country will lose 20% of our health care professionals to burnout. Hospitals having to deal with so many patients in this current epidemic have been strained financially and emotionally, and actual loss of the lives of staff members. This epidemic will end, and life will go on.
Your Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is grateful for the support from government, community organizations and community members. Now we need all of the residents and guests of the Santa Cruz Valley to utilize and support your local hospital.
Now some advice from me as a patient. Too often we self-evaluate and diagnose a condition we are experiencing and think we know what health care provider to go to and we end up wasting time. My Primary Care Provider is my first choice, but if I have a condition causing me concern and it’s either after hours or I’m unable to contact my PCP the best step to be assured of timely evaluation is to call 911 and be transported to our hospital. If you have a loved one, neighbor or friend who can transport you safely, that could also be also be a choice.
The Emergency Department is your own team of experts, ready and waiting for you to visit. Even if the outcome seems not so serious, you will learn how a well-designed Emergency Department can be of benefit to you.
One last comment: Learn how to be a patient patient! I have.