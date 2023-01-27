As children, most people wanted to be astronauts, see the planets up close and work in space. Then they got older and realized it was much harder than they thought.

However, it might not be as difficult in the near future with the development of space tourism. Space tourism, also called recreational space travel, is the transportation of citizens to space who wouldn’t normally be qualified — the opportunity to see the planet from the outside perspective. The idea has been around for a long time, but it did not actually begin to be worked on until about the end of the 1990s. So why would anyone want to allow and fund that for Pima County?



Aleena Greenwell is a junior at Cienega High School in Vail. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?