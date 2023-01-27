As children, most people wanted to be astronauts, see the planets up close and work in space. Then they got older and realized it was much harder than they thought.
However, it might not be as difficult in the near future with the development of space tourism. Space tourism, also called recreational space travel, is the transportation of citizens to space who wouldn’t normally be qualified — the opportunity to see the planet from the outside perspective. The idea has been around for a long time, but it did not actually begin to be worked on until about the end of the 1990s. So why would anyone want to allow and fund that for Pima County?
The county has approved a new lease for the space tourism company World View, which has already acquired over 1,200 deposits to experience the out-of-this-world experience. The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved $15 million for the company to build its “world headquarters and first launchpad” on the outskirts of Tucson.
This all sounds cool, but space tourism affects the environment and people around these types of facilities. According to economist Nikita Shukla, a trip lasting 90 minutes generates as much pollution as a 10-hour trans-Atlantic flight. Additionally, the space shuttles cause ozone holes and high levels of waste.
Anyone who has lived in Arizona for any amount of time knows that it has an extensive array of wildlife. Considering how big the plan for the facility is, it would be displacing a great number of animals, not to mention our sacred cacti that Arizona is known for. Tucson has the dark-skies ordinance in place, so wouldn’t this launchpad infringe on it?
Why not invest that $15 million into more pressing matters like the ever-increasing poverty rate, better school environments and planting trees? These seem to be more crucial to the human race than traveling to the edge of the atmosphere just to see the outline of Earth. If projects like space tourism are more focused on than more urgent issues like climate change, we may not live to see the Earth from the outside in the future.
Aleena Greenwell is a junior at Cienega High School in Vail.
