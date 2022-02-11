There are several parts of the proposed bylaws changes on this year’s GVR election ballot that aren’t good ideas. I’ll focus here on the worst of these, in my opinion. It’s certainly the main reason I’ll be voting “No.”
First, some background. The original bylaws include a provision that requires a GVR member vote on any “contract that requires an annual payment of more than 10 percent of the annual budget.” That provision has been in place for more than 50 years.
For most of that time, as far as I can tell, that term, “the annual budget,” was understood in a very straightforward way to mean income to GVR in the previous calendar year. For example, if GVR’s income in year X was $2 million, that meant the GVR board couldn’t spend more than $200,000 (10 percent of $2 million) on a single project in year X+1, without a prior affirming vote of the GVR membership as a whole.
This was a simple and, I believe, prudent way to limit the authority of the GVR board, whoever they may have been at any given time.
In 2018, however, the Friends of GVR-dominated board (which is to say, the pickleball-dominated board) wanted to spend more than 10 percent of 2017’s income to build the pickleball center. Specifically, that controlling faction of the board wanted to spend about $1.8 million on the pickleball center, and GVR’s income in 2017 was about $11 million, meaning that the ceiling on a single project should have been about $1.1 million.
So, that $1.8 million expenditure must have gone to a vote of the membership, right? Wrong. That board and GVR’s CEO at the time, Kent Blumenthal, turned to Wendy Ehrlich, the lawyer selected by Blumenthal to advise GVR. Ehrlich dutifully delivered up a “legal opinion”—actually just a policy recommendation—which purported to re-define “annual budget” in such a way as to give that board the spending authority it wanted.
That convoluted opinion is in GVR’s “governing documents” on the GVR website. I urge every GVR member to take a look at it sometime. It’s a wonderful example of a sad truth: If you torture words hard enough, you can make them “mean” almost anything.
The inherent weakness of that opinion is apparent to any reasonable person who reads it. That weakness is also apparent to the controlling faction of the board (9 of 12 members), which has now chosen to enshrine the “reasoning” of Ehrlich’s 2018 opinion by trying to amend the bylaws.
If passed, this change will effectively double the authority of GVR’s board, to about 20 percent of GVR’s annual budget, as that term was understood through almost all of GVR’s history.
This is a seriously unwise expansion of the board’s authority, at the expense of the membership’s authority. I don’t believe any board should be able to spend that much money on a single project in a single year without the consent of GVR members.
If you agree, please vote “no” to the proposed bylaws changes on the ballot you’ll soon receive.
All of the foregoing is strictly my own opinion, and no one else’s.