Mike Moore took this photo of Harry Truman in 1961 front of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, Missouri. The top official at the library told Moore it was Truman's favorite and that it was the only photo of himself that the former president displayed in his private office.
A few days ago, some friends and I fell into a wine-fueled discussion of ex-presidents — that is, which one would we like to invite over for a backyard cookout? Kind of silly, I know, but it took our minds off the latest Donald Trump rant.
We quickly eliminated early presidents, such as Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and so on. We had read glowing tributes to them over the years, but we didn't really know them except through books. So we limited the field to guys we sort of "knew" in our lifetimes.
That reduced the pool to Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy and so on. With the exception of Trump, all were men of good character whom you would surely want to invite over for beer and burgers. Or in the case of Jimmy Carter, root beer and burgers. But which one could we most comfortably have a backyard conversation with?
After more wine and considerable discussion, I nominated Truman. I had grown up in Kansas City, which meant that Truman's home was maybe 20 miles away as the eagle flies. Harry and Bess and I were practically neighbors.
More to the point, my Dad, a reporter for the Kansas City Star & Times, had met Truman many times, and he had a high opinion of him. (Despite the fact that Dad was a Republican and Truman was Mr. Democrat.)
But the other guys — Eisenhower, Ford and so on — were good men, too. Especially Jimmy Carter, a man who dedicated his post-presidency to good works. Choosing which one to invite to our cookout was difficult.
Our wine-sipping group babbled on until I played my ace in the hole. Truman was my guy. Why? Because my late wife, Sandy, and I had spent some time with him.
You see, I first met Sandy on orientation day at the University of Kansas City. We married at the beginning of our junior year. Both of us worked part-time and continued in school full-time, graduating two years later. (We had a little scholarship help, too.)
My first real job was as a photographer for the Star & Times. And one of my early assignments was to take a picture of Truman for a major story about him. (That's the photo you see here, taken in 1961.)
I later enlarged the picture, framed it, and Sandy and I took it to the Truman Library where I would leave it with someone who would eventually pass the picture on to Truman.
But the guy at the reception desk said to wait a minute. He called someone, and after a brief conversation on the phone, he asked us to come with him. Moments later, we were shaking hands with Truman in his private office.
To our surprise he asked us to sit on a sofa and have some coffee. And then we talked and talked. Truman said nothing about his presidency; rather, he was mostly interested about how we had managed to work part time, go to school full time, and still get our degrees in four years, with honors.
Truman explored our lives rather than his life. I suspect many former presidents would have been similarly gracious in such a setting. Gentlemen all.
Mike Moore was a newspaper reporter and editor in Chicago. His 2008 book, "Twilight War," won a national Benjamin Franklin award.
