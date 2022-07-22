Cycling has gotten lots of attention with the rise of COVID. Bike sales skyrocketed as people left their homes to exercise. It’s too early to know whether this trend will continue. However, bike sales continue to increase and many corporations are experimenting with cargo bikes in urban areas for deliveries as individuals and companies become more environmentally conscious.
Unfortunately, bicycles are inherently dangerous. Automobile manufacturers have developed “crush zones” in cars that will absorb the impact in an accident and protect the driver. With a bike, however, the rider IS the crush zone and absorbs the full force of a fall or a collision with a larger vehicle.
Bicycle manufacturers are seeking to make bikes safer by installing disk brakes and tubeless tires but building a better/safer riding infrastructure is the best long-term solution for cycling safety.
Groups representing cyclists are a patchwork of organizations. At the national level there are the League of American Bicyclists, the Rails to Trails Conservancy and People for Bikes. Two of these three are located in Washington where they can push for national solutions to biking issues.
At the state level, bicycle interests are represented by Coalition of Arizona Cyclists and at the local level there is Tucson’s Greater Arizona Bicycling Association, the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocates Committee (SCVBAC) and Green Valley Recreation’s Cycling Club.
None of these groups have their own access to funding and depend on the national, state or local governments. Their ability to make their case to a congress person, state representative or a county supervisor is reflected on what funding is allocated for improved cycling infrastructure. Fortunately, there is the occasional bicycle advocate like former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who had the vision and the authority to direct money toward cycling that resulted in a nationally recognized treasure like Tucson’s Loop.
Green Valley, and Sahuarita has also benefited from Pima County’s interest in bicycle infrastructure. Leaders of SCVBAC like Jim Jordan and Bill Adamson made connections with the Pima County administration and Board of Supervisors that has resulted in the many bike lanes that riders enjoy today.
Upgrading Green Valley and Sahuarita’s bicycle infrastructure requires building relationships with a number of agencies: Pima County, the Town of Sahuarita and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Each group has its own needs and agendas and cyclists need to have a plan and arguments available as to who cyclists are as deserving as motorists when infrastructure planning takes place. The question then becomes, who will be the individuals who speak up and represent the riders of today and tomorrow. This requires tenacity, vision and hard work. It remains to be seen who those somebodies will be.
Thomas Wilsted is a member of the GVR Cycling Club.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone