Cycling has gotten lots of attention with the rise of COVID. Bike sales skyrocketed as people left their homes to exercise. It’s too early to know whether this trend will continue. However, bike sales continue to increase and many corporations are experimenting with cargo bikes in urban areas for deliveries as individuals and companies become more environmentally conscious.

Unfortunately, bicycles are inherently dangerous. Automobile manufacturers have developed “crush zones” in cars that will absorb the impact in an accident and protect the driver. With a bike, however, the rider IS the crush zone and absorbs the full force of a fall or a collision with a larger vehicle.



Thomas Wilsted is a member of the GVR Cycling Club.

