How do you know what you know? What process of perception produces what you regard as “reality?”
This question has occupied humanity’s thinkers for thousands of years. Plato famously compared human cognition to sitting in a cave, watching shadows on the walls, those shadows being cast by some force or group of forces beyond our comprehension or control.
Fortunately for us, human neurology has evolved, or was designed, or both, to make sense of what Plato described as shadows on cave walls, or what psychologist William James called the “great blooming, buzzing confusion” of life. And for most people, it does this very well. Too well, sometimes. Just about everyone has had the experience of one’s mind finding a pattern where none actually exists, in order to pigeonhole some ambiguous sensory input.
A 19th century German philosopher, Arthur Schopenhauer, developed an insight into human existence that has increasing relevance in the 21st century. Schopenhauer posited that all of human perception could be expressed as the product either of will or of representation. His magnum opus elaborating on this idea was titled, helpfully enough, The World as Will and Representation.
Useful as this title is, it might just as well be The World as Reality and Appearance.
So what does will have to do with reality? Schopenhauer maintained that will, expressed chiefly through acts of the human body, was the only truly “real” world that we can know. This world alone, in Schopenhauer’s view, possessed not only the outward appearance or “representation” assembled through our senses and interpreted by our minds, but an inner reality created by individual human will.
To illustrate: the coffee mug my hand picks up exists as a representation, an assemblage, if you will, of the inputs of my senses as processed through my mind.
My hand itself, though, and the rest of my body, has a second aspect or dimension to it. It moves, or remains still, as I direct, or as I will it to do. Schopenhauer also noted that the decision of what I do with my body, and the execution of that decision, are simultaneous.
Why are these insights even more useful today than they were 150 years ago? Today’s world, at least in industrialized societies like ours, is built to maximize representation and minimize will in our lives. This is accomplished in large part through pixelated screens, which modern humans sit staring at for hours every day. The images on these screens, ever more deceptive in their verisimilitude, create facsimiles of reality so convincing that many participants—I might say “victims”—mistake the facsimiles for reality itself.
I was struck by this realization most forcefully a few years ago, when I became acquainted, briefly, with a young woman who worked as a customer service representative for my insurance company. As we talked on the phone, and as her computer worked slowly and haphazardly to pull up the information she needed, we chatted a bit.
It soon became clear how depressed and frustrated she was with her life. And no wonder—at home, at work, at play, everywhere, she spent most of her waking hours gazing at pixelated screens. In Schopenhauer’s terms, her life was almost entirely representation, with hardly any will.
Seeking to cheer her up, I suggested to her that there was surely some achievement, some attainment, in her life in the recent past that gave her a sense of accomplishment. She paused for a moment, and replied, “Well, last week I did reach level 16 playing Candy Crush.”
I didn’t know what to say her then, but I have a better idea now. Today, I’d say this: “Your life seems empty to you because you’re immersed in appearance, and have lost touch with reality. If you can, find a job which doesn’t entail staring at pixelated images all day long. Take up some craft or sport which engages both your mind and body. Do something which has nothing to do with electronic screens. Set aside the representations created by manipulative strangers that now fill your mind, and instead exercise your will to create a life that’s interesting and fulfilling.”
“In other words, save yourself, before it’s too late, and become more fully human.”