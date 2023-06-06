What am I missing? Should I not be concerned about the health, well-being and lives of our GVR members? Shouldn’t the security of our members be a top priority for all of us on the GVR Board?

Last November, GVR had a frightening event occur at the Las Campanas Rec Center. A member taking a shower was accosted by a naked man with a knife. She screamed, he put his pants on and ran away.



Kathi Bachelor is a member of the GVR Board of Directors

