What am I missing? Should I not be concerned about the health, well-being and lives of our GVR members? Shouldn’t the security of our members be a top priority for all of us on the GVR Board?
Last November, GVR had a frightening event occur at the Las Campanas Rec Center. A member taking a shower was accosted by a naked man with a knife. She screamed, he put his pants on and ran away.
When the police arrived, they asked, “Do you have any video that would help us?" GVR did not. Thus, he has never been identified and arrested. This could have been any one of us, our significant others, our neighbors, our guests, our parents and/or grandparents.
It is now, seven months later, and what have we done to try and protect our members? Our CEO was directed at the Nov. 16, 2022, Board of Directors meeting to get bids/quotes for security measures and protocols for all 14 GVR facilities. The three bids ranged from a high of $186,000 (84 cameras) to a low of $135,000 (103 cameras), with the recommended bid of $154,000 (123 cameras) being the best overall value (or more cameras for less money per camera). Staff recommended the last bid.
Seven Board members (President Marge Garneau, Vice President Carol Crothers, Secretary Bart Hillyer, Treasurer Jim Carden and Directors Barbara Blake, Laurel Dean and Nancy Austin) argued that this way was too high a price to pay and voted against all the proposals. Instead, Director Hillyer opined this incident against a GVR member was an isolated event and was unlikely to ever happen again. As such, he recommended only 37 cameras for the 14 centers (focusing on ladies locker rooms and card-reading entrances). Please note that I have counted eight separate entrances at the Las Campanas Center alone (seven of which are card-reading entrances while the main entrance is not).
Consequently, the Board decided to defer any decision and to kick the can down the road and to leave the decision to a member vote. In the meantime, the man with the knife has never been apprehended, so who can guarantee he won’t return since we don’t have the same crystal ball Director Hillyer apparently has.
So I ask, “How much are our family, friends, neighbors and guests lives worth? How much is your life worth." Using a $200,000 cost estimate with approximately 23,000 members it equals $8.70 per member (not counting family and guests). Please note that GVR currently has the funding in reserves for this purpose, as was presented at the Board meeting. I, personally, think that all life is priceless.
Secondarily, having professional security recommendations made and ignored by the Board could be a huge liability to GVR overall. It is not to be a question of if anyone will be harmed and sue, but when.
Security cameras deter criminal activity. If GVR had had security cameras last November either the perpetrator noted above would have been deterred and the incident avoided, or the video would have been handed to law enforcement. Again, please note that the perpetrator noted above is still at large.
And lastly, the longer it takes the Board to decide, the higher the costs for adequate security will rise. Seven of your elected Board members are not willing to accept their fiduciary and safety responsibility toward members and/or GVR. They want members to decide, leaving it to an off-season survey.
Protecting individual members plus the GVR corporation should be fundamental to the role of the Board. I ask you again, “Is the safety, welfare and lives of ourselves, family, neighbors and guests worth $8.70 per member? Is the well-being of the GVR Corporation worth $8.70 per member?"
Please look for a future GVR survey (after the June 28 th Board meeting), and vote a “yes” with me and Directors Bev Lawless, Ted Boyette, Beth Dingman and Steve Gilbert.
Kathi Bachelor is a member of the GVR Board of Directors
