The vision that created GVR was clever and innovative. Over time, it produced a remarkable array of recreational facilities for use by GVR members. But those facilities were built by private developers, not by GVR.
Let me repeat that: every major recreational facility in GVR, except the Pickleball Center, was built by developers, as a condition of getting their developments into GVR. GVR built none of them.
GVR was envisioned as, essentially, a maintenance and repair operation, not a building operation. That’s the main reason GVR is so affordable—we don’t build the nice things, we just maintain and repair them.
The decision to build the Pickleball Center was a radical departure from GVR’s longstanding way of doing business. For this reason alone—even if there were no “10 percent rule” in the bylaws—I believe that decision should have gone to a vote of the membership.
(Similarly, I believe the current proposal to go into $4 million of debt to undertake some future projects should also go to a vote of the membership. GVR has never before gone into debt to do what it does, so all GVR members should have a say in that momentous decision.)
Whether the Pickleball Center will turn out to be a good long-term investment of GVR members’ money remains to be seen. Pickleball is certainly popular right now—but so was racquetball in the 1970s. No one knows for sure where fads and trends and demographics will go.
The sad truth is that pickleball enthusiasts exploited the most obvious weakness in every democratic system to get the Pickleball Center they wanted. By throwing thousands of advertising dollars into GVR board campaigns every year through their campaign arm, "Friends of GVR,” they got a board whose majority did their bidding.
It’s deeply disturbing to me, and to many other GVR members, to see this yearly flood of advertising money distort GVR into something that it never was before—a place where relatively small special interests constantly drive GVR’s governance agenda, and its spending.
If GVR members don’t wake up and reject this manifestation of “power politics” at its worst, GVR will morph into a grandiose entity most of us don’t want. And our dues will grow like Topsy.
Please consider carefully what you want GVR to be, before voting this year.
Bart Hillyer is a member of the GVR Board but this letter is his opinion and nobody else's. You can reach him at bghillyer@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone