Does GVR need 123 surveillance cameras, at a cost of $153,000? The GVR board answered that question “no” on a 7-5 vote in April. Then the board voted 7-4 to ask GVR staff to poll GVR members on the issue.
We, the six authors of this “In My View” piece, were among the seven board members who voted down the 123-camera plan, and five of us also voted to hear from GVR’s membership. (One of us had to leave the meeting before the member survey question came to a vote.)
We’re always interested in what GVR members think. Their dues make GVR work, and their views should always be heard when practical.
We won’t go into the details of the strange November 2022 incident that prompted all this. You can read all about it, and about the proposals that followed, in the Meeting Book for the May 2023 regular GVR board meeting, online at gvrec.org. Or you can e-mail Bart Hillyer at bghillyer@gmail.com and he’ll send it to you.
We're not sure that GVR needs that many cameras, at that price. GVR has done very well for decades with no surveillance cameras. If we do choose now to add surveillance cameras, we believe a much smaller number than 123 might be enough.
Surveillance cameras don’t generally prevent crimes. Some of the most heavily surveilled places in the world are also crime-ridden. But cameras can be helpful in identifying and prosecuting criminals when and if police and prosecutors choose to track down that evidence and use it.
One GVR board member has suddenly adopted the view that anyone who doesn’t support the max-camera plan is imperiling the safety of GVR members. This is inaccurate and belittles the various concerns expressed by the seven board members who voted as described above.
It isn’t illuminating or helpful for anyone to say, “You and I have different views on this subject—therefore you’re certainly wrong, and probably dangerous as well.”
The truth is that GVR members are just as safe today as they’ve ever been. Whether GVR should now add no cameras, some cameras, or a lot of cameras, is a question upon which reasonable minds may differ.
Which brings us back to the survey of GVR members. Unless the board reverses its earlier direction to conduct this survey, all GVR members will soon be asked to weigh in on the issue. When that survey reaches you, probably in one or more GVR e-blasts, please take a moment to let us know your opinion. We're confident that all GVR board members will consider what you have to say.
All of the foregoing are our opinions as individual GVR board members, and not those of the board as a whole, or of GVR management or staff.
