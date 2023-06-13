Does GVR need 123 surveillance cameras, at a cost of $153,000? The GVR board answered that question “no” on a 7-5 vote in April. Then the board voted 7-4 to ask GVR staff to poll GVR members on the issue.

We, the six authors of this “In My View” piece, were among the seven board members who voted down the 123-camera plan, and five of us also voted to hear from GVR’s membership. (One of us had to leave the meeting before the member survey question came to a vote.)



All of the foregoing are our opinions as individual GVR board members, and not those of the board as a whole, or of GVR management or staff.

