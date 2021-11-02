Is it time for a professional GVR Board of Directors?
Just when one believes that GVR Board behavior cannot get any more cringe-worthy, here we go again. The Friends of GVR-controlled board has recently formally censured GVR4US-involved Director Carol Crothers for questioning an email written by board-contracted attorney Wendy Ehrlich in an executive meeting.
In this email, Ehrlich recommended that CEO Scott Somers refrain from his one-on-one meetings with directors. Will someone please explain to me how the management style of our new CEO or who he chooses to meet with has become fraught with legal issues needing legal guidance? In many organizations, having the CEO meet with individual board members results in improved overall relationships, including improved board and organizational functioning. It appears that the Friends of GVR-controlled board now wants to control who can actually attend meetings with the CEO and to control with whom the CEO communicates.
Is this merely a problem with a Friends of GVR-controlled board? Should membership look to elect a GVR4US-controlled board instead? Nope, the same types of unprofessional behavior, petty personal agendas, inappropriate bullying of GVR staff and minority directors, exclusion practices, secret meetings, and the censoring of minority directors while allowing majority directors to continue engaging in unprofessional conduct and other inappropriate behaviors will continue. Both groups claim to understand their roles as directors for only focusing on policy and overall direction for GVR, but both then insist on micromanaging the CEO as if he was a 16-year old worker in a fast food joint.
Once elected, members of Friends of GVR and/or GVR4US are one in the same. Both are the same horse of a different color, with only minor philosophic differences. When GVR4Us had board majority, they ran off former CEO Kent Blumenthal at significant costs to GVR. It now appears that the Friends of GVR Board majority is posturing to push CEO Somers out. The unprofessionalism, pettiness, and personally-driven issues, bullying and extreme micromanagement behaviors remain completely the same once one or the other has the majority.
Sadly, the majority of membership does not participate in the election process, thus Friends of GVR and GVR4US has been able to generate votes for their candidates and onto the board. This depends on which side has done the most recent stupid thing. Truly neutral, independent-thinking and GVR-focused candidates haven’t been able to generate the votes in which to serve. I believe that we are doomed for more of the same no matter which of the two groups solicits the most votes each year.
Advantages of a professional board:
•Ability to see the big picture (to focus on the forest instead of the trees or merely the pine needles)
•Ability to understand the Director/Board role as policy-setter, global oversight, and planning for the future
•Ability to make decisions for the overall good of the GVR organization and specifically membership
•Ability to understand accrual-based accounting
•Ability to minimize costs by professional and quick decision-making, rather than dithering, posturing, and postponing decisions
•Ability to keep out of the day-to-day activities of the CEO and staff
Historically, GVR was a small organization for which an amateur board was appropriate and effective. However, today GVR is a multimillion-dollar organization that demands true policy governing, leadership, and global oversight, rather than petty in-fighting and personal agendas and vendettas that is clearly getting in the way of the functioning of GVR and specifically getting in the way of our CEO and his staff to do their jobs. A professionally selected Board (with a few amateur GVR members representing membership included) will allow for this standard. The professional Board members should remain in the majority so as to curtail the wide array of unprofessional behaviors perpetrated by both sides. In addition, a CEO should never have to ask permission to choose his management techniques and with whom he can communicate. A CEO is hired by directors and by an employment contract. Directors are responsible for overall CEO oversight. However, this oversight does not include interfering in CEO day-to-day decision making. A professional CEO is not hired to be micro-managed by overzealous amateurs who once elected, run amok.