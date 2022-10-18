We have heard the phrase “That is not who we are,” referring to some behaviors in our country. Sometimes it is exactly who we are.

Recall the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the constitutional process on January 6, 2021. Thousands of insurrectionists demonstrated extreme behavior that runs afoul of our ideals. There are riots with burning and looting. There is crime of all descriptions. There is loneliness, poverty and depression without assistance. Ignoring those suffering is sometimes who we are.  



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?