We have heard the phrase “That is not who we are,” referring to some behaviors in our country. Sometimes it is exactly who we are.
Recall the assault on the U.S. Capitol and the constitutional process on January 6, 2021. Thousands of insurrectionists demonstrated extreme behavior that runs afoul of our ideals. There are riots with burning and looting. There is crime of all descriptions. There is loneliness, poverty and depression without assistance. Ignoring those suffering is sometimes who we are.
Along with that, we are divided, tribal and mistrustful of perceived enemies. Politics has become a blood sport pitting us against them. Fear and anger, two powerful emotions, are used to full effect in our elections. We see 30-second bursts of dire warning regarding the hell that awaits if the enemy is elected. The truth is irrelevant. Apparently, being elected brings rewards of great power and influence, judging by the negative energy expended to achieve it. We shall see this accelerate all the way to and through the upcoming mid term elections. Contention challenging the results will follow.
People will remain in their tribes and seek confirmation bias. The wedges driving us apart will only get deeper, causing more bitterness and mistrust, serving no good universal purpose. It is easy to get drawn into the morass of hatred, fear and paranoia. What can we do? We can resist it with all your intellectual and spiritual strengths.
Referring to “That is not who we are,” we can become what we are supposed to be. We teach our children to become kind, honest, generous and fair. There are some, however, who may think that winning at all costs is preferable. That might be acceptable if life was the law of the jungle, where only the strong survive. Let us hope we have evolved beyond that.
We can find examples of horrendous behaviors everywhere. Unfortunately, some destructive, dishonest behaviors and beliefs are baked in to segments of humanity. We can choose to behave otherwise.
Think of the qualities of faith, hope and charity. I once heard that faith is knowing that things will work out, we do not know how, and are not supposed to know how. We must have hope to move on. Without it, our lives would lose purpose. It is essential. Charity may be of the greatest value.
We can be charitable in a multitude of ways, large and small. We can treat every person we encounter with dignity and respect. Ask their opinions and make them feel valued.
We can engage in random acts of kindness. A kind word or gesture goes far to advance general harmony. Give sincere compliments every day. It is easy to do, and feels satisfying. Mark Twain said that he could live for two months on a compliment. Compliment originators may not know the powerful impact they have. We all have that same power.
We vividly recall harsh words said to us in our lives, but treasure positive ones. They have stayed with us, and can be unlocked at any time we need them. We can insert a verbal treasure into another person’s memory.
Starting right this minute, resolve to make a positive difference. Anything uplifting you do can be contagious and spread like wildfire. And it is free. Do someone a favor. Make a call to an old friend. Tell those with whom you are the closest how much you appreciate them. It might make someone’s day, week, year or decade.
Being charitable is easy not to do, but the rewards to all concerned are worth it if we passionately endeavor to create a better world. We have nothing to lose. Treat people well, waste no days, and send positive energy into the universe.
