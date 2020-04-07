Americans, by design, are not passive. The men and women who built this country overcame disease, poverty, pain and depravation. But most of all, they let hope overcome their fears.
With the coronavirus, we have spent the last few weeks groping for information. We have seen some of our local leaders respond with groupthink. They passed premature judgment based on worst-case scenarios.
I am not trying to diminish the real-world effect of the potential deaths. Leadership requires us to look beyond the current crisis and see a path forward. In the past our best leaders were the ones who inspired us to overcome fear. FDR told us, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” We need that same kind of leadership today.
We can’t know for certain when the current “emergency” will be over. What we can know is what are the next logical steps local individuals and businesses need in order to plan their futures.
We do know that every day moving forward without some certainty, many will be out of work for the long term and those consequences may be as deadly as the disease we are supposedly attempting to reduce.
Poverty does kill! The social scientists have been preaching that message for many years. We need our local leaders to step up and provide alternatives right now. They should not wait for directions from the governor nor D.C. There are steps they can take right now to help remove even a small part of the uncertainty that has ruled many of us for weeks now.
Those individuals and businesses that have continued to operate are the leading edge of restoring some normalcy. They need the ability to plan for more than just the next day or two.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors and local mayors should immediately release some standard rules for operating in this new world. Whatever the outcome, we know that business will not return to “normal” anytime soon. Customers will return slowly and somewhat reluctantly depending on the nature of each business.
Governments will also need to restructure. With so many businesses closed or severely restricted, the “normal” tax revenues will be greatly reduced. At a minimum, local governments need to be reducing the existing budgets by 10%, 20% and perhaps more. This new world will require new rules for all.
I make the following suggestions for immediate action by our local leaders.
Identify the regulations that limit the ability of any business to operate in the new world. The economy switch was turned off quickly but it will not switch back to normal overnight. I believe that to be effective all businesses need room to figure out the new normal. Roll back the rules on advertising. Allow more signage, banners, sandwich boards, etc… You can maintain minimum safety standards but allow larger signage. Waive any permitting fees for the duration.
Business licenses, permits, fees related to basic operations should be waived or reduced during this period and extend at least 90 days after the “emergency" period is removed. The public will be reluctant to gather anywhere without the means to ‘social distance’ This means an existing business will have to reduce the number of customers allowed inside at all hours or increase the spacing where customers are seated. This isn’t just for restaurants.
Reimagine regulatory enforcement. During this transition from “emergency” to whatever the new normal will be, the regulatory systems that existed will change either because the government budget cuts will force a reduction in staffing or common sense will prevail and much of the public will come to understand that many of the rules are irrelevant, redundant or too punitive to remain.
This list is part of starting a conversation and providing that direction forward. We need that now more than ever.
I am reminded of a quote from Jack Canfield, author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul.” “Everything you want is on the other side of fear.” We know there is another side ahead. We may not know how long it will take but we will get there. We need more hope and a lot less fear from our local leaders. It would be welcome to see our local leaders realize that and help us all get there a lot sooner.