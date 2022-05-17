Do we want truth, or dramatic spectacle?
There will be no universal agreement regarding the mass shooting of May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
A heavily armed 18-year-old man went to a store with the purpose of live streaming killing as many Black people as possible. He killed 10, and might easily have killed more until he was stopped.
What are the chances that the Right Wing might condemn the action? Any criticism will be slight because the shooter is a part of the extreme right wing voting base. Because of tribalism, fingers will be pointed in all directions with blame haphazardly assigned.
In the past five years, those on the extreme fringes of right wing supremacy have been almost given permission to engage in their actions. Among the gathered hordes invading the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were extreme elements like QAnon, Oathkeepers and the Boogaloo Boys. They were innocent victims peacefully protesting. Don’t believe it? Ask Tucker Carlson.
Carlson hosts the highest-rated show on Fox News during their opinion slots with others like Sean Hannity. They provide their audience of mostly older conservative viewers what they want to hear, filling the space once occupied by Donald Trump.
The hosts use fear, innuendo, and paranoia. Those are more powerful emotions than those elicited by straight news. Their “news” is delivered in the most grave, persuasive way imaginable. One may wonder why they say the things they do, in such a definite way, if they were not true.
We have all known convincing liars. We know they are lying, or bending the truth, and so do they. They are the con artists and snake oil salesmen of the world. They target the vulnerable who need to hear how bad everything is, and how the perceived enemy is out to get you. The fear purveyors somehow give the impression that they alone can understand and fix the problems created by the “Others” ready to victimize the innocent. The Liberals, the Elite, invasive illegals raging at the border are all ready, right now, to destroy our freedoms. Everything will be taken from you, the hard-working patriots, by the communistic, socialistic, invading hordes.
It is relentlessly poured forth from the Fox studios to those habitually ready to hear about the evils awaiting. It is like crowds watching a building on fire. The watchers know that the end results may be tragic, but can’t tear themselves away from the spectacle. Tucker Carlson is the most extreme purveyor of burning building events.
Carlson was once a somewhat conservative Ivy League type, offering a relatively balanced view of politics on other networks. He made no big ratings splash. He moved on to other venues and was not fanatical enough. He kept progressing until he grabbed onto extreme issues like a cowboy onto a bull’s horns in a rodeo.
Carlson often pronounces that the white man in America is a victim. Religion, Christmas and real Americans are all being destroyed. Tucker presents all this with a combination of righteous indignation and the puzzled face of a child just seeing his first elephant. It is that amazed incredulity that his audience must enjoy, or with which they identify. His methodology has been called White Replacement Theory, where the white man will be eventually subjugated. White supremacists are a receptive part of Carlson’s audience.
Carlson has faced a slander case in court. His defense was that he should not be taken literally. In other words, he twists, distorts and exaggerates for dramatic effect. How can someone be held accountable whose every utterance is questionable?
All this drama and spectacle invades the living rooms of millions each night, for no good unifying reason. The only true result is that millions and billions of dollars are created from fear, loathing and chaos. There will not be some epiphany that stops such behavior. The payoff is too extreme.
If some key right wing figure like Carlson or Donald Trump came forth to strongly condemn the destructive actions we see all too often, it might have some effect. We know that will not happen, and we shall continue to see more events like we saw May 14. It is not a matter of if, but when. And when are we going to actually unite as a country?