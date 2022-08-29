Purchase Access

There is an impending, potentially catastrophic situation shaping up in America today that threatens the future of our children, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren. It’s a particularly acute problem in Arizona but it also effects the rest of the country.

The problem I speak of is that 300,000 teachers have quit their profession since the pandemic struck. They’ve quit because of feeling politically-based pressures from parents of kids in our public schools, lack of respect for the teaching profession in general, little or no support for innovative educational delivery systems, little say in the development of curriculum development issues that are apolitical, and wages that are 33% less than wages paid people in other fields requiring a college degree.



Jim Herman is a retired teacher and Peace Corps worker who lives in Green Valley.

