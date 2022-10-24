If you have been thinking about becoming a volunteer in our area, this is for you. The annual Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse (GVSVC) Showcase, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to noon at GVR West Center, gives you the chance to talk face-to-face with the people who have all the answers for you on that subject.
It’s not an easy decision to make a commitment to volunteer. It’s your free time and you want it to be the right fit for you. The Showcase brings in non-profit leaders from Pima and Santa Cruz counties all waiting for you in one place. You can ask them questions and get a glimpse into what they’re about and why you might enjoy a volunteer experience with them.
Many of our local volunteer organizations have lost vital members due to the COVID pandemic and are looking to replenish their numbers. This is a great opportunity for potential volunteers to find their perfect fit among a wide variety of organizations.
Most people want to get all the information they can before making any decision, so consider this a great free-of-charge fact-finding opportunity without pressure. Check out each station, take a brochure and feel free to share what you’re looking for and hear what they’re looking for from you.
Volunteers are the backbone of so many organizations that do great things for our local communities, and you can be a part of it. You’ll discover opportunities you probably didn’t know were out there, and it’s also a chance to dig a little deeper into the details about a couple of specific situations you might have already been pondering.
Come early if you can, so you can explore as many options as possible.
You’ll get to meet some very dedicated, enthusiastic people, all GVSVC partners, so Clearinghouse representatives will be on hand to guide you to them. GVSVC can also help arrange a follow up visit so you can take a closer look if you would like.
Drop by the West Center the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, and see if maybe there’s a new beginning for you as one of the hundreds of local volunteers who get joy and fulfillment from what they do while giving back to the communities they love.
Joyce Finkelstein is executive director of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse.
