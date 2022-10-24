If you have been thinking about becoming a volunteer in our area, this is for you. The annual Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse (GVSVC) Showcase, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to noon at GVR West Center, gives you the chance to talk face-to-face with the people who have all the answers for you on that subject.  

It’s not an easy decision to make a commitment to volunteer. It’s your free time and you want it to be the right fit for you. The Showcase brings in non-profit leaders from Pima and Santa Cruz counties all waiting for you in one place. You can ask them questions and get a glimpse into what they’re about and why you might enjoy a volunteer experience with them.



Joyce Finkelstein is executive director of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse.

