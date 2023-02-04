I found the letter from some members of the GVR Board of Directors in Wednesday’s Green Valley News to be very interesting and contain worthwhile information ("Glass Arts Club remodel: Why we voted no," Page A7, Feb. 1).
While I think the vote against the proposed GVR Glass Arts Club expansion was the proper vote, the reasoning behind the vote was not entirely correct. Three points that come to mind are:
The comparison with the Pickleball courts. While the price per member was significantly lower than the proposed Glass Arts space it should be remembered that the courts are concrete slabs with chain link fence around them and one small building with restrooms and storage; the cost per square foot is quite a bit less than renovating a building and conforming to state, county and federal laws regarding access and occupation of the building.
Second, using the size of the club is misleading in that the Glass Arts Club is about five years old and continues to grow. If membership numbers are the determining factor, the largest clubs would be at the head of the line when it comes to getting more space. Building a smaller space would likely result in the need to go back in a few years and expand. The costs per square foot would also be increased when going back to expand, using the East Center pool as an example of what happens to costs when decisions are delayed. If I am not mistaken, GVR’s principle for club space is to build for the expected maximum load during the peak season allowing for membership increases.
Third, the presentation of the proposal at the last minute is inexcusable and contrary to GVR protocols. This is similar to what we might expect from local and state politics. When the workshop was held the week prior to the meeting and no specifications available the item should have been delayed. When combined with only one bid, and that coming from the design group, there is no excuse to have ever placed the proposal on the agenda unless the supporters thought there were enough votes to push the proposal through a vote by the Board of Directors. If this was the case it appears that the level of support by the individual directors was severely miscalculated and the expectations of stakeholders not being met.
