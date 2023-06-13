“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth.

When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”



Bette Rose Immel is a retired journalist and a resident of Madera Highlands.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?