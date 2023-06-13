“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth.
When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”
— Thomas Sowell
Green Valley News reporter Mary Glen Hatcher has been aptly covering the projected addition of a hot mix asphalt plant proposed by Vulcan Materials Company, located on Old Nogales Highway in Sahuarita.
Vulcan is a construction materials business providing crushed stone, gravel and similar materials. The company has submitted a Conditional Use Permit application to the Town of Sahuarita, placing those in close proximity to the requested hot mix plant — senior community, Quail Creek, and diversely aged Madera Highlands community, and other locales in the vicinity — in profound jeopardy if Sahuarita approves Vulcan’s appeal. And therein lies the difference between "helping people" and "helping yourself."
Vulcan Materials Company’s website boasts being the “nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates ...” with “70 asphalt facilities ...” in the U.S. and two “large quarries ...” in Canada and Mexico. In their Mission Statement, Guiding Principles, and Commitments, the company asserts its dedication to customers, their shareholders and observance of high ethics, fairness, honor and respect for people. Vulcan declares they “will be a good corporate citizen in each community” they operate. Nevertheless, Vulcan’s record strongly contradicts their declarations.
• Facilities in Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina, Vulcan employees have been injured or killed.
• Rabun Gap, Georgia evacuated after Vulcan truck, loaded with explosives, overturns.
• Salt River Indian Reservation, Mesa, Arizona. Arizona Department of Environmental Quality asks Department of Health Services to evaluate the health threat from exposure to ash fallout from an asphalt plant fire.
• Lehi Crossing, a gated community in Mesa. Residents complain air quality is horrific, and they suffer from its effects. Like Quail Creek and Madera Highlands, Lehi’s residents want to know why their development was approved knowing the facility would be so close to the homes. Residents have developed chronic coughs; their once-healthy pets are mysteriously ill. Lehi once had citrus groves; Sahuarita has its pecan trees. The citrus growers railed against the noise, stench and dust. When the housing market boomed, developers promoted Mesa’s general plan be amended, citrus growers began selling off land to developers. Citizens and elected officials remain in conflict.
The fact is Vulcan’s record since 2000 encompasses 126 violations totaling $4,246,580. Research via simple Google explorations confirms the infinite problems experienced by residents in various vicinities from East Coast to West, to Northwest, and numerous cities in-between, where fire, flood and deaths have occurred, not to mention serious health hazards caused by emanating toxic chemicals at the facilities, and the trucks lugging the materials.
Unlike Vulcan Materials, Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita (CCS), a grass roots organization composed of Sahuarita residents – retired scientists, geologists, health specialists, and other experts – are giving their time and expertise to protect the community. They exemplify the truths learned, through intense investigations, and fact-finding missions, they then impart to residents.
Invited by Vulcan Materials, Quail Creek residents took a tour of the Marana plant. They learned Vulcan does not partake in a carbon emissions/carbon offset program. During 45 inspections this year, encompassing three states, 95% of inspections were for air quality. Visitors learned Vulcan plans to use burner fuel, not natural gas in Sahuarita. Burner fuel has a higher flash point and can be prone to fire. Information, including a list of observations by the participants visiting the Marana facility, is available at their website: https://tinyurl.com/ConcernedCitizensSahuarita.
Vulcan anticipates 225 daily trucks will be entering and exiting the facility, including flammable materials, i.e. propane trucks, liquid bitumen and possible acid deliveries made by crossing the Union Pacific RR tracks. Thus creating the risk of perilous accidents between the trucks and trains. As for the plethora of trucks, Vulcan does not own them and therefore is not responsible for them including a lack of tarps to cover the contents.
It is a fact asphalt plants secrete fumes known to contain toxins. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued statements regarding these facilities emitting dangerous air pollutants such as hexane, phenol, polycyclic organic matter, formaldehyde and toluene. Exposure to these elements can cause a variety of central nervous system complications and liver damage, respiratory problems, cancer and severe skin irritation.
Reports indicate the fumes radiating from asphalt plants near residential areas can cause wheezing, coughing, headaches, nausea, high blood pressure, sinus problems, shortness of breath, and other chronic medical conditions. Tests administered by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services show the polycyclic hydrocarbons can be carcinogenic to humans, making diligence of controlling these fumes, and exposure to them, imperative.
The fact is there will be a huge increase in road-destructing traffic, and exposure to these chemicals by residents, including children in their school buses. A southern regional environment organization conducted two studies and found, “A small asphalt plant may release up to 50 tons of toxic fugitive emissions into the air” which “stagnant air and local weather patterns” can magnify. In a door-to-door study, they found 45% of residents living within half a mile from a plant “reported a deterioration of their health” after the plants’ opening. Additionally, an impact study on property values of area homes documented losses of up to 56% on homes in the proximity of these asphalt plants.
Mark Zimmerman, an organizing member of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita, said as the word of the prospective plant proliferated, he heard of several impending Quail Creek home buyers rescinding their offers, backing out of their purchase. One couple actually forfeited $60,000 to terminate their home purchase. Zimmerman says more than the existing homes; the possibility of this impending plant affects both lots and homes under construction. While property values are a concern, he believes the issue is more about “Quality of life.” People are apprehensive “about their health,” foul odors and toxic emissions limiting activity, and added traffic. These are the quality of life matters that “most people move here for” and they simply do not want these disruptions.
“The ability to ask questions is the greatest resource in learning the truth.”
— Carl Jung
The Sahuarita Council has tentatively planned a public meeting for August. Please attend. Contact the Town Council, Mayor and Staff at: MayorandCouncil@SahuaritaAZ.gov. Ask questions; write letters and ask them to find another more suitable location for the Asphalt Plant. Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita encourages residents to “Show up ... Be Present ... and Speak Out.”