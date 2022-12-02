About a year ago, this newspaper, like many others, published a spate of stories and opinion pieces with a common theme: Why are these people who decline to get the COVID shot so unreasonable?

Please note that the question was, “Why are they so unreasonable?” and not, “Why do they decline to get the shot?” This choice of question presupposed the unreasonability of one side, thus shutting down any real inquiry—in the pages of most papers, anyway.



Bart Hillyer is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at bghillyer@gmail.com.

