About a year ago, this newspaper, like many others, published a spate of stories and opinion pieces with a common theme: Why are these people who decline to get the COVID shot so unreasonable?
Please note that the question was, “Why are they so unreasonable?” and not, “Why do they decline to get the shot?” This choice of question presupposed the unreasonability of one side, thus shutting down any real inquiry—in the pages of most papers, anyway.
In the year since those stories and opinion pieces, a body of evidence has materialized suggesting the possibility that the “safe and effective” shots were neither safe nor effective. They have certainly proven to have questionable efficacy at preventing either infection by, or transmission of the virus, despite assurances to the contrary from Tony Fauci, Joe Biden, and many other establishment figures. (Yes, that’s what they said, multiple times. Look it up. You might want to try a search engine other than Google, though.)
From the beginning, the truth was that there were, apparently, sound reasons for some to get the shot, and sound reasons for some not to. Every rational decision involves weighing risks and benefits, and this decision was no different.
I’d like now to ask what I believe is a more interesting question: why did so many Americans apparently distrust our self-appointed “betters” who pushed the shots? Why were the combined voices of government (including the military), industry (including the medical industry), academia, and the entertainment and news media, insufficient to persuade the more than 30 percent of Americans who declined to partake of this allegedly wonderful thing?
The answer is, paradoxically, both obvious and subtle. The obvious part is that all of the described institutions, which had previously built mostly high levels of trust with Americans, have been throwing away that trust with both hands for the last 50 years or more. To put it simply, many Americans just don’t believe much of what they hear from these sources. From Watergate to Three Mile Island to Ruby Ridge, from the Pinto to Agent Orange to Roundup, from Critical Race Theory to umpteen “genders,” from Saigon to Iraq to Afghanistan, all these previously mentioned, previously revered bulwarks are now laughingstocks to many Americans, and rightly so. Strangely, none of these entities seems the least bit interested in doing anything to regain the trust they’ve squandered.
Which brings us to the more subtle part of the answer: in every empire in decline, the citizens of that empire come to distrust and disdain the elites in ostensible control. The elites—senile, sclerotic and paranoid—double down on failure by trying repeatedly the same old tricks that used to work, back when the empire was more dynamic, more prosperous, and more unified. It’s a chicken-and-egg conundrum: is the empire failing because the elites are feckless? Or do the elites seem feckless because the empire is failing?
It’s both, of course. America is about five decades into a process that, altogether, will take well over a hundred years: the stair-step decline that all empires go through. A crisis comes along, our “elites" paste together some slapdash, usually technocentric “fix,” and we muddle along at a slightly lower level of prosperity, until the next crisis comes along. Rinse and repeat a few times, and pretty soon we’re Italy, or Spain, or Guatemala, but without the impressive artifacts or interesting food.
The bad news: there’s nothing a declining empire can do to escape this process. The good news: there are lots of ways that individuals and families and communities can step away from much of the ongoing disorder. Is it possible that those who declined the jab, and those who have come to question the wisdom of their decision to get the jab, have found one of these ways? Only time will tell.
Bart Hillyer is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at bghillyer@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone