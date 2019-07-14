With two-dozen liberal Democrats declared candidates for president, it is important to compare rhetoric to reality. The candidates are promising free college tuition, either Medicare for all or “affordable” health insurance (didn’t Obamacare solve that problem?), more gun control, reversing climate change, and a host of other “goodies.”
Now look at reality. Here are the results when Democrats have ruled for years or decades. Baltimore has been ruled by Democrats for 52 years. Maryland has tough gun control laws, and Baltimore’s are even tougher. Yet, the Baltimore Sun decries “the insane gun violence, four consecutive years of 300-plus homicides” (Jan. 1, 2019). According to the data site Numbeo, Baltimore ranks as the 18th worst city in the world for crime.
Chicago has been run by Democrats for 88 years. Like Maryland, Illinois has strict gun laws, and Chicago’s are stricter. As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times headline (June 19, 2019), “19 Shot – 3 Fatally – in Chicago Since Friday Evening” The University of Illinois at Chicago identifies Chicago as the most corrupt city in the United States (Fortune, Feb. 12, 2019).
In Los Angeles, which has suffered from Democratic rule for “only” 18 years, the city is the center of a public health crisis. “Diseases, some bringing to mind medieval times, have returned to urban streets. Typhus, carried by infected fleas and transmitted by rats and fecal matter, has sickened more than 1,000 people in Southern California since 2017” (City Journal, June 4, 2019).
“A ‘trash and rodent nightmare’ threatens downtown Los Angeles. We have a complete breakdown of the basic needs of civilization in Los Angeles right now… tuberculosis is exploding… We had a typhus outbreak last year… bubonic plague is likely” (Dr. Drew Pinsky, RealClearPolitics, May 31, 2019).
Portland has been ruled by Democrats for 63 years. “Portland, Oregon, was quite an attractive place to live, but those days are long gone. Today, the city streets are strewn with garbage, drug paraphernalia, and human feces… The city is slowly becoming a post-apocalyptic version of its former self” Economic Collapse Blog, July 18, 2018).
“San Francisco is one of the world’s top tech cities and a world-class traveling destination, but city officials are overwhelmed with an exploding homeless population, transforming the city into a drug-infested hellhole” (Zero Hedge, April 22, 2019). San Francisco has been a one-party (Democratic) city for 55 years.
Finally, the granddaddy of them all – Seattle – 108 years of liberal rule. “There is an RV in (the Seattle neighborhood of) Freemont, and next to it is a big piece of plywood…reading ‘Buy drugs here.’ KIRO Radio reported that the ‘police did not find cause to arrest any inhabitants of the RV’”
This is the reality of liberal policies. Remember these horrors when you vote, or we risk destroying the entire country like these cities have been destroyed.
Ray Trombino is a civil engineer and retired Air Force lieutenant colonel. He lives in Sahuarita.