After spouting out over 30,000 publicly documented lies, Donald Trump has finally told the truth to the American people.
By advocating the "setting aside of the United States Constitution," Trump is saying, truthfully and unarguably, that he wants to become a dictator. Or, at the very least, do what a dictator would do.
It is as simple and as disturbing as that. "Setting aside" constitutional government in favor of dictatorial rule is what defines dictatorship.
The 75 million people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 owe the rest of us a deep, heartfelt apology. And some who voted for him should also apologize for supporting Trump's BIG LIE: that he was cheated out of a 2020 election victory. That lie has been defeated in the courts, as well as in all public arenas. That lie fizzles out when held up to The Lamp of Truth.
That is Trump's most damaging lie. It has called, untruthfully, into question the cornerstone of our government: free, fair, honest elections. That lie besmirches the honesty of the brave, dedicated election officials and volunteers at every level and at every step of the campaign and election process. Many of those people risked their lives to participate.
Such a lie is like a cancer that "eats" at the heart of the Constitution and at all other of our governing principles.
Much later than it should have happened, most of the rank and file of the Republican Party have now come out strongly against Trump's outlandish request to "set aside the Constitution." Far too late; but, welcomed nevertheless.
From his earliest campaign rants, Trump showed no respect for civil discourse parameters. He flaunted legal process with "lock her up." He denigrated other candidates with demeaning labels, nicknames he made up and unpleasant descriptors. He made fun of the handicapped.
Because he was not properly and powerfully held acountable, he continued down that "ego-maniacal" pathway.
In my opinion, Donald Trump is what mental health experts, informally (back in the old days), used to call a Freudian Delight. He displays a real "bouquet" of pathological symptoms, cutting across and encompassing a number of pathological classifications. Many highly respected psychopathologists have publicaly attached pathology labels to his behaviors.
In common parlance, Trump is "as nutty as a fruitcake," but far, far more dangerous, as the number and range of former and still current adherents attests and because he is also shrewd and resourceful, as sociopaths and psychopaths commonly are.
By advocating the dictatorial step of setting aside the Constitution, Donald Trump should at last have disqualified himself from standing for election to any office at any level.
The Republican Party, its formal officials and every Republican office holder and office seeker should declare that immediately.
Even as I compose this, Trump and his minions are trying to explain away, minimize or otherwise temporize "what he really meant." That's typical. Next, I expect Trump to say he was "only joking," something he has said after fully deserved backlashes to previous outlandish pronouncements.
There can be no explaining away of this clear, unambiguous, dictatorial statement. I think he said it and he meant it. In my opinion, Donald Trump thinks he is above the law and that, when the Constitution is not "convenient," it should just be shunted aside so he can go his self-serving, typical, unconstitutional way.
Hal Mansfield is Emeritus Professor from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado. He retired in 1993 as professor and chair of the psychology department. He has lived in Green Valley since 2005.
