After spouting out over 30,000 publicly documented lies, Donald Trump has finally told the truth to the American people.

By advocating the "setting aside of the United States Constitution," Trump is saying, truthfully and unarguably, that he wants to become a dictator. Or, at the very least, do what a dictator would do.



Hal Mansfield is Emeritus Professor from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado. He retired in 1993 as professor and chair of the psychology department. He has lived in Green Valley since 2005.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?