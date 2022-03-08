My name is Mark Kimble and I am a candidate for the District 7 seat on the Trico board of directors. District 7 includes the communities of Saddlebrook and Mount Lemmon.
As a Green Valley resident, you likely wonder why I am asking for your support.
Although I am seeking to represent an area far from you, as a Trico member, you are entitled to vote for a board member in each of the two Trico districts in which a seat is up for election this year. This year’s election is for two seats: the one I am seeking and the one representing Green Valley.
Thank you for giving me this opportunity to introduce myself and tell you why I want to serve you and all Trico members on the utility’s board.
I have lived in Tucson since I was a young child. Southern Arizona is my home.
I received a journalism degree from the University of Arizona and worked at the Tucson Citizen for 35 years until the newspaper closed in May 2009.
I then went to work for Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and later Congressman Ron Barber as their communications director. When Congressman Barber retired in 2015, so did I.
Since then, I have been involved in volunteer work. I am a political independent and an appointed member of the Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission. And I also teach a class to immigrants who want to become American citizens.
I tell you all this because I have a record of working to bring people with different viewpoints together to reach consensus.
Trico, as you probably know, is a non-profit electric distribution cooperative. Green Valley residents represent a substantial portion of the 45,000 Trico members in Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal counties.
Trico is a large utility. The area Trico serves is more than four times the size of the city of Phoenix. The lines Trico has installed would reach from Tucson to Jacksonville, Fla. – and back.
But I am not an expert in electric generation or transmission. I want to bring to the Trico board the viewpoints of a consumer and a member of our community.
I am strongly committed to the environmental aspects of power generation, transmission and use. I have solar panels on the roof of my home and I drive an electric car.
I want to ensure that Trico continues to deliver safe and reliable power to its members while doing so with a strong commitment to the environment.
You can vote for Trico board members at the annual meeting on April 9 at Casino del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road. But you don’t have to wait. You can vote now at http://www.trico.coop. Whether you vote at the meeting or online, you will need your Trico account number, which can be found on your monthly bill.
I hope I can count on your support. Thank you.